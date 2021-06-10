Friday, Bowling Green - Clifford Anthony Jr., 90, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Anthony; daughter, Michele Hickman; goddaughter, Renee Martin; grandchildren, KeAndre Whaley, Santana Hickman, Antwan McCown, Sydney Hickman and Brionna Lawson; siblings, Cecile Denning (James Spence), David Anthony and Clara Elizabeth Crabtree (Clarence), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Monday, June 14, 2021 at Greater First Timothy Baptist Church, 1520 Dixie Highway, funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
