Bowling Green - Clifford E. Willis went to meet the Lord on January 7, 2022. Cliff was 79 years old.

Cliff was preceded in death by his mother and father, four brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Carol, the love of his life and to whom he was married for 58 years, son Michael (Barb), and daughter Missy. He is also survived by grandchildren Michael (Crystal), Caj (Valerie), Trey and Morgan (Drew). He is further survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Carsyn, Cooper, Frankie, Charlie, Harvey, and Sarah. Cliff is also survived by his sister Linda Sue and brother Laymon. Cliff was a true family man and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.

Cliff was retired from the Soil Conservation Service of the United States Government where he was employed for over 35 years. He was an avid golfer who won many tournaments throughout his life. Cliff served in the U.S. Army after graduation from Warren County High School. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and enjoyed his church family.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. The family has asked that all visitors wear masks.