Louisville – Clifton E. “Clif” Bratcher, 91, of Louisville, formerly of Cromwell, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Mr. Bratcher was born November 25, 1930, in Cromwell to the late Essie and Ruby Phelps Bratcher. He graduated from Cromwell High School. In his early years, he farmed with his father. Mr. Bratcher graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in Education; after which, he attended and graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY.
Mr. Bratcher went on to serve as a Pastor, in various capacities, to several churches throughout Southern Kentucky, including Liberty Baptist Church in Auburn, KY; Cave City Baptist Church; and Glen Lily Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY.
In approximately 1961, Mr. Bratcher began a new career in insurance. He worked for Independence Life, and for Kansas City Life Insurance as a General Agent. He retired at the age of 80.
Mr. Bratcher was the oldest living member of Masonic Lodge, #692 Cromwell, and #800 in Mc Henry, KY, with 69 active years within the group.
Aside from his parents, Mr. Bratcher is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Schapmire Bratcher in 1975; and an infant sister. Those left to cherish his memory are his two children, Michael C. Bratcher (wife, Jeanette Bratcher) and Pamela Carolyn Bratcher, (husband, Dan Stelling), both of Bowling Green, KY and a grandson, Hartsul Freeman Bratcher of Louisville, KY.
Masonic Rites will take place 2:00 pm Friday, July 8, 2022, in the Chapel of Hartford Memorial, (formerly the Miller- Schapmire Funeral Home), 114 Walnut Street, Hartford, KY. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 pm Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Hartford Memorial is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Bratcher.
Share your messages of condolence with the family by signing Mr. Bratcher’s virtual guestbook. The Family requests in lieu of flowers to please contribute it to the charity of your choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.