Bowling Green - Clinton Burnell Lindsey, age 79, passed away Wednesday November 17, 2021 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY.
The Lindseyville, KY native was the son of the late Walter Lindsey and Luree Cummings Lindsey. He was preceded in death by one brother, Lonnie Lindsey and two sisters, Janet Easterwood and Jean Vincent.
Clinton is survived by his wife Anna Lavon (Wheat) Lindsey, one daughter, Debra Jo White, two granddaughters, Caileigh and Chloe, four sisters, Jewell Coulter, Rometta Hall, Loretta Bennett and Laverta Stevens and one brother, Tony Lindsey and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Monday November 22, 2021 with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
