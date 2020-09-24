Smiths Grove - Clorine J. Sowders Furlong, 84 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, September 23 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Luther and Celia Slaughter Sowders. She was a housewife and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Rev. Howard Furlong, two sons, Daryl Furlong (Kathy) and Dwyane Furlong (Sharon); three grandchildren, Justin Furlong (Patti), Karen Henderson (Earl) and Sarah Moran (Jared); three great grandchildren, Hannah Furlong, Maya Moran and Krislee Furlong; one brother, Travis Sowders; four sisters, Mary Hennion, Beverly Jones, Georgia Brooks and Jessie Elmore; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a walk through visitation from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Masks are required inside the funeral home.