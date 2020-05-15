Bowling Green, Kentucky - Clyde Marie Bibbs entered into rest on Monday, May 11, 2011, in Jefferson County, Kentucky. Clyde was a native of Oakland, Kentucky, and a member of Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Clyde is survived by her daughters; Cheri Travis, Winston, NC, Tina (Dee) Johnson, Louisville, Ky, Valerie Toliver, Atlanta, GA. Stepchildren; Carolyn Cunningham, Tony Bibbs, Pamela Bibbs, and Karen Bibbs all of Indianapolis, Indiana. 5 Grandchildren, 3 Great-grandchildren. Sister, Johnnie L. Young, Franklin, KY. A host of nieces, nephews, many relatives, and friends.
Private Service-Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street
