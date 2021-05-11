Bowling Green – Our sweet son went to be with the Lord on Monday May 10, 2021. Cody Lee Bell (28) was born on March 22, 1993 in Atlanta, GA. He was a very active young man. He loved all forms of sports- especially UK basketball and Atlanta Braves. He loved his family, he loved being outside, and he has a very rich, personal relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will be dearly missed, but we trust the Lord that someday we will be reunited. Cody was a 2011 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 2016 graduate of Western Kentucky University. After pursuing several business ventures, he settled into his own company and was very enthusiastic in building it up. He was a hard worker, kind in personality, gentle in nature – always considerate of others. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Pam Bell, of Bowling Green, four brothers; Bill Wathen of Georgetown, KY, Jeremy Wathen (Erin) of Louisville, KY, Jason Wathen (Christy) of Georgetown, KY, Chris Wathen (Cristen) of Mountain House, CA, two sisters; Kim Wathen of Bowling Green, KY, and Marisa Bell of Bowling Green, KY, two grandparents; Martha Peters McAnnany (Tim) of Bowling Green, KY and Peggy Bell of Bowling Green, KY. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Clyde Lee Bell and Charles Albert Peters II. Visitation will be Thursday May 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Friday May 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Any tokens of sympathy may be made, in Cody’s name, to The Healing Place. 105 Hiestand Farm Rd, Campbellsville, KY 42718
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS