Alvaton – Cody Michael Gentry, age 30, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his residence in Alvaton, Kentucky. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was born May 15, 1991 to Wallace Gentry and Terry Gentry, whom both survive. Cody was a 2009 Greenwood High School graduate and obtained his associates degree from Bowling Green Technical College in Computer Networking. He loved video games, golf, basketball, deer hunting and loved to fly. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Glenn Gentry and Arlene Gentry; maternal grandparents, Larry Ireland and Alta Zaring; and a brother, Johnny Gentry. In addition to his parents, his memory will be cherished by his partner in crime, his cat, Ziggy; a sister, Kalicia Lawrimore (Russ) of Yulee, Florida; one nephew, Charlie Lawrimore; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 24 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
