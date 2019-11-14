Cody Winston Embry, 79, of Henryville, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Sellersburg Nursing and Rehab.
Born on the family farm in Butler County, Ky., on March 14, 1940, Cody loved the outdoors, music and the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Most of all, he enjoyed his family, reading his Bible and his personal relationship with God. He was a member and deacon at Henryville Church of Christ, and he used his musical talents to spread the Gospel through playing music at area nursing homes and other locations. He also coached youth basketball and baseball teams in Henryville. He was a longtime employee of Haas Cabinet Co. in Sellersburg and retired from the Clark County Highway Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eclat Armous Embry and Frances Ellen Lacefield-Embry; a grandson, Ryan Wayne Embry; and eight siblings, Blanche Tomes, Glendolyn Tomes, Doris Merritt, Costella Phelps, Bernice Hunt, Diana Bierly and two infant brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Monnie Evans-Embry, who he married on December 23, 1961 in Morgantown, Ky.; three sons, Roger (and wife Rhonda) Embry of Henryville, Robin (and wife Dawn) Embry of Henryville and Eugene (and wife Amy) Embry of Morgantown; five grandchildren, Alyson (and husband Ryan) Boger of Henryville, Tosha Embry of Sellersburg, Amanda (and husband Jonathan) Raine of Charlestown, Carissa Embry of Henryville and Evan (and wife Hannah) Embry of Jeffersonville; two great-grandchildren, Berkley Rose Raine and Jaxton Matthew Boger; two sisters, Peggy Barrett of Pekin and Norma Vondell Cavanaugh of Hartford, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5PM to 8PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions – New Albany. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 11AM-1PM. His Funeral Service will be at 1PM on Saturday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at 4PM EST/3PM CST at the Lawson Embry Cemetery near the family farm in Butler County, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Cody’s memory be made to HHS Dollars for Scholars in Memory of Ryan Wayne Embry.
Visitation: Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 3309 Ballard Lane New Albany, IN
Additional Visitation: Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Service: Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00pm, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Interment: Lawson Embry Cemetery, Butler County, Kentucky
Newcomer – S. Indiana Chapel (812-949-9900) is assisting the family.