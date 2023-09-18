BOWLING GREEN – COL Gary Edsel “Eddie” Gillon Jr., age 56, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from an ATV accident at his home in Bowling Green, KY. The Glasgow, Kentucky native was the son of Gary Edsel Gillon Sr. and the late Beverly Toms Gillon. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law Mike Rush. A 1990 distinguished military graduate of Western Kentucky University, Eddie retired after three decades of military service, serving at 12 duty stations in seven different states, and Korea, as well as four overseas deployments. He also earned a MBA from Touro University International and a Masters in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University in Washington D.C.