BOWLING GREEN – COL Gary Edsel “Eddie” Gillon Jr., age 56, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from an ATV accident at his home in Bowling Green, KY. The Glasgow, Kentucky native was the son of Gary Edsel Gillon Sr. and the late Beverly Toms Gillon. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law Mike Rush. A 1990 distinguished military graduate of Western Kentucky University, Eddie retired after three decades of military service, serving at 12 duty stations in seven different states, and Korea, as well as four overseas deployments. He also earned a MBA from Touro University International and a Masters in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University in Washington D.C.
After retiring, Eddie served as an Elder at the Greenwood Park Church of Christ and managed Drake’s Ridge Farm. Eddie viewed his family as his greatest accomplishment. His bride of 32 years is Amy Rush Gillon, and he is additionally survived by his children Air Force Capt Hunter Gillon (Kaiti) and Megan Gillon Hensley (Jared), grandchildren, Piper Gillon, Eli Gillon, Haley Gillon and Shiloh Hensley, sisters, LeeAnn Daugherty (Patrick), Deborah Burks (Eddie) and Amanda McCord (Scotty), mother-in-law Linda Rush, brother-in-law Jon Rush, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends. Eddie never looked away from a challenge and sought to live every day to its fullest.
He was an avid outdoorsman, athlete, competitor, father, and friend. He competed at high levels in collegiate cheerleading, track, triathlons, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cycling, and others while also exploring countless hobbies, from hunting to parachuting to orienteering. Above all, Eddie was passionate about coaching in all walks of life, pushing all who knew him to their highest potential. He was limitless.
Visitation will be Tuesday September 19, 2023 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Greenwood Park Church of Christ followed by the Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Taylor Christian Camp or the Greenwood Park Church of Christ.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.