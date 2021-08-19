Bowling Green - Colleta Yvonne (Durham) Grindstaff, age 86, passed away peacefully with family by her side Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born November 26, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Jake Clarence Durham and Mabel May (O'Neal) Durham.
Colleta was an avid educator and lifelong learner. She received her undergraduate degree from Baylor University, a master's degree from East TN State University and a doctoral degree from the University of TN. She retired as a professor of education from Morehead State University.
She taught all grades, kindergarten thru graduate school during her career. She was a book mobile librarian for rural Eastern KY providing books to areas without libraries. She loved the arts and taught art as a middle school teacher. She was an artist in her own right contributing to many art shows and fundraisers.
She played the piano, dulcimer, and clarinet. She was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Rowan County Art Guild, Morehead Mountain Strings Dulcimer Club, Kentucky Reading Assoc. (past president), and Kentucky Teachers Retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morehead where she was a Deacon and Sunday School teacher for over 25 years. She was passionate about her family and was known for her wittiness and sense of humor.
Her memories will be cherished by her two daughters Cindy Pearigen (Hart) of Collierville, TN and Angela Shoulders of Bowling Green, KY; three grandchildren Ryan (Christine), Meghan, and Kelly Weakley; and one great-grandchild Harper Weakley.
The family would like to thank and recognize the team at Arcadia Senior Living for the love and care provided to our Mom. A special thank you to Gail Smrtic for being the very best kind of friend and companion. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In Colleta's memory the family has requested donations be made to the Friends of Warren County Public Library. Please mail donations to, 175 Iron Skillet Court, Bowing Green, KY 42104. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.