Colter W. Cole age 32 of Bowling Green, was called home Tuesday at the Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Colter was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on January 28, 1990. He was a graduate of Warren East High Class of 2008. He was in Tech Support. He loved his family, friends, trading cards, board and video games, anime and manga, cosplay, movies and cooking.
Colter is survived by his parents, Katherine and John Majoros of Bowling Green. Grandparents Phil and Melisa Rowlett of Bowling Green and Wayne and Denise Brown of Morgantown, KY. Aunts, Davina Propes and Julie Brown of Bowling Green and Lee Chamas (Peter) of Millstone TWP, New Jersey. Step Aunts, Lori Parker (Steve), Leigha Reddick (Brian) and Lisa Rowlett of Paris, TN. Several cousins. Joel, Madison, Kensley, Resse, Brooke, and Ryder. Along with his faithful furry best buddy Tathren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery # 2. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.