Bowling Green – Connie Barnes High passed away unexpectedly at 9:00 AM on February 20, 2021 in Nashville, TN. Connie was born on March 7, 1970 in Corbin, Ky under a solar eclipse. She always had a sunny disposition and loved her family dearly. Connie grew up in Bowling Green, KY and was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. After graduation, She moved to Nashville, TN and worked in healthcare administration technology for over 25 years. Additionally, Connie recently received her MBA from Western Governors University. She was a member of the Spero Dei Christian Church in Nashville, TN. Connie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed . She is survived by her husband, Sid High, son Connor, and daughters, Callie and Caroline, her parents, E.C. and Patty Barnes, sister, Brenda Barnes Uhls (Dan), and brother, Steven Barnes (Debbie), brother-in laws, Wayne and Keith High and sister-in laws, Frances Lyons and Diane Wilemon, several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be Wednesday February 24, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Thursday February 25, 2021 from 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM with Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. www.secondharvestmidtn.org