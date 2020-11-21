Bowling Green - Connie Childers, 78, of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at The Medical Center. The Warren County native was born on December 4, 1941 to the late George and Pagie Shrum Gammon. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, P. W. Gammon and David Gammon and two sisters, Olvie Bilbrey and Roxie Craft.
She worked for Bowling Green City Schools and was a member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Childers is survived by her husband, Larry Childers; a son, Kelly W. Wheeler (Wendy); a granddaughter, Kaysha Wheeler; two grandsons, Kain and Luke Wheeler; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 1150 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103 or Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society at 1925 River St, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.