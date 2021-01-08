Bowling Green - Connie Denise Givens Wyatt Taylor passed January 8, 2021 in Bowling Green. Denise was born August 13, 1960, youngest daughter of the late Stewart Givens and Naomi Price Givens and is the wife of Buzzy Taylor.
Denise was also preceded in death by long time partner, John Rudolph. Denise is survived by daughter Brandi Hughes (Jason), son Dustin Wyatt, grandsons, Micah and Sully Hughes; sisters Debby Smith Shain (Honus), Darlene Follin (Jimmy), Janice Kyle (Jeff); nephews Chris Smith (Sharon), B.J. Follin (Missy), niece Jamie Rector (Bobby); other family and friends.
Denise was creative, artistic, and unique; independent and private; physically strong and strong willed. She had a sharp and quick wit and wicked sense of humor. She was sociable, never meeting a stranger. She felt someone could be having a bad day and talking to them might make them smile, lift their spirits, and add cheer to their day. Denise was brave and fearless and marched to the beat of a different drummer.
Denise did many things including office work, set designer, painter, and dancer with Paula Frank Performing Arts Center, retail clerk, co-manager of construction of motels over the U.S., heavy equipment operator, manager of Pine Knob Diner along with her son, actor and singer with Pine Knob Theatre, and vet tech. Denise lived in many states and enjoyed the music, food, and culture of each, retiring and returning to Bowling Green to be with her family.
Denise raised her kids to be independent and to make decisions on how they wanted to live their lives. She was very proud of them. She loved her grandsons and made time to do projects, teaching them how to build a fire, make a working bow and arrow, to name a few.
The family wants to thank Denise's sister, Darlene, for being Denise's "person" and main caregiver. Denise was in "her" room in Darlene's and Jimmy's home and felt safe, protected, and loved. We are all grateful. Denise will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.