Bowling Green - Connie Lynn Cobb Arnett, age 80, peacefully ended her journey on this earth on June 18, 2022, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. Connie was the first born to Herman and June Cobb in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 20, 1942.
Connie attended Belleview Junior High and graduated from Memphis Central High School in 1959. That fall, she started her first semester at Ole Miss. Also, during that time, she became ill with what was eventually diagnosed as Myasthenia Gravis. Connie was gravely ill for many years, but with persistence was able to prevail and live a fulfilling life.
Connie was able to work, live on her own and marry her prince charming, Bruce, on November 28, 1974. Together they resided in Memphis and were active members of Evergreen Presbyterian Church until Bruce was hired by McDonnell Douglas. They moved to St. Charles, Missouri where they made many friends in their new church and community. It was in St. Charles that Connie became a trained Stephen Minister. Connie and Bruce relocated to Bowling Green, Kentucky in 2008 to be close to family. They attended St. James United Methodist Church.
Connie was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Despite having a debilitating illness, she had a special gift for loving others selflessly and making them feel understood. Her compassion and willingness to listen made her loved by all. Her sweet spirit will never be forgotten.
Connie will be missed. She leaves behind Bruce Arnett, her devoted husband of 47 years, her sisters, Judy Kinard (Johnny), Cindy White (Mark), and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 3 at 2:00 PM.
