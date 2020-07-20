Scottsville - Connor Douglas Ross, 25, of Louisville, KY formerly of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Louisville, KY. He was born January 16, 1995 to Mark and Donna Ross who survive. He was a graduate of Allen County Scottsville High School and Western Kentucky University. He was employed with Enterprise as a branch manager. He was also a member of Scottsville Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mark and Donna Ross of Scottsville, KY he is survived by two brothers: Cayden Ross and Chase Thomas Ross both of Scottsville, KY, Maternal grandparents Ann Davidson Mantus and Randall and Elaine Davidson of Nashville, TN, Paternal grandparents Larry Tim and Judy Ross of Tompkinsville, KY, Girlfriend Caroline Grace Ford of Bowling Green, KY, Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM and Thursday, July 23, 2020 after 7:30 AM until time of the funeral service at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Taylor Christian Camp and can be made at the funeral home.
