Bowling Green - Cora J. Willoughby, 97, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care, Scottsville, KY. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Nathaniel G. Claypool and Nettie Hicks Claypool. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Hascal C. Napier, second husband, Clay Willoughby and one brother, Hugh H. Claypool. She attended Broadway United Methodist Church, Unity of Naples, in Naples, Florida and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green. Mrs. Willoughby was a partner at Taylor Napier Tax Service of Bowling Green. Mrs. Willoughby is survived by two daughters, Carol Lanham and Laura Napier Southard (David); five grandchildren, David Southard Jr., Anne Southard Love (Jay), Andrew Southard (Morgan), Stephen Southard and Alexis Lanham; six great grandchildren, Grace Southard, David Southard, lll (Trey), David N. Love (Nate), Lauren Love, Elliot Southard and Piper Southard. Funeral Service will be at 11:30 am on Wednesday, September 25 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Additional visitation Wednesday from 9:30 am until service time.
