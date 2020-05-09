Cora Jane Morningstar Spiller, 91, of Oakland, KY, died peacefully at Massey Springs Senior Living on Friday, May 8, 2020.
She is survived by her four children: Jane of New Providence, NJ; Bobby (Pam) of New Albany, IN; Nancy (Jerry) of Parkland, FL; and Helen (Paul) of Cape Town, South Africa; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Col. Robert E. Spiller (Bob) and her parents Roy Ballenger Morningstar and Margaret Jane Hines Morningstar.
Cora Jane was born in Louisville, KY on May 9, 1928, but spent most of her early life in Bowling Green, KY. She is a graduate of College Heights High School and attended Sweet Briar College. She graduated from Western KY University where she was involved with the College Heights Herald and the Beta Club among other clubs. She met her husband while attending WKU. Together, they had an illustrious 30-year Army career traveling throughout the United States, France and Germany, when Cora Jane was involved in the American Red Cross and Army Community Service.
In 1980 they returned to Bowling Green to begin a life of philanthropy and community service. Cora Jane was a life member of Christ Episcopal Church, Bowling Green and of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Glasgow for 20 years. She held a variety of positions in numerous organizations to include the Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, Historical Society, Genealogical Society, Landmark Association, The Investment Club and Smiths Grove Women’s Club. She was involved in the Capitol Arts Theater, Houchens Center, Magna Carta Society and an honorary member of the Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club. She was a life member and held positions in the DAR, NSCDA, PEO and the XX Club and was instrumental in starting the Cora Jane and Robert Spiller Student Aid Fund at WKU. Cora Jane was involved with the BGHRC where she was instrumental in starting the Women of Achievement Award.
She was an informal historian of Bowling Green/Warren County and was often the first source of information relating to historical events, buildings or people. She has been involved with the creation of numerous historical markers over the years and has advocated for the preservation of old buildings. She commissioned portraits of the judges to be hung in the Bowling Green/Warren County Courthouse. Cora Jane was very social and had a story (or newspaper clipping) for everyone. Through her love of genealogy, she always found her connection to be kin to everyone in Bowling Green. Those who knew her in her prime could not keep up; there was always one more person to help, meeting to attend, fund drive to organize, scholarship to give or gift to deliver. She touched the lives of many people over the years.
Cora Jane and her husband received countless humanitarian and philanthropic awards to include the prestigious Jefferson Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BGHRC, the Orpheus Award from Orchestra Kentucky, and, most recently, the South Central Kentuckian of the Year Award.
There will be a drive-thru visitation from 2:00-2:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 at the J.C. Kirby & Son LOVERS LANE Chapel. Cora Jane will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green, Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green, or the Cora Jane and Robert E. Spiller Student Aid Fund at WKU.
