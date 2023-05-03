BOWLING GREEN – Corbett Dempsey Clark, 90, passed away peacefully, Sunday April 30, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late William and Bertie Clark. Corbett was born in Dover, TN on January 27, 1933.
Corbett was preceded in death by his first wife Thelma June Clark, and daughter Ruth Ann Clark.
Corbett was retired from General Motors and loved to work on old cars. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. His family was his life, he loved them all. Corbett was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Bowling Green.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Pulley Clark, daughter Paula Howerton (Kevin), son Mark Clark (Jennifer), stepson Floyd Dennis (Gina), stepdaughter Kimberly Picklesimer (Steve), 5 grandchildren; Sarah Flock (William), Andrew Eichholz, Spenser Clark, Chandler Clark (Kaylan) and Jackson Clark, 4 step grandchildren; Jessica Pearson (Cody), Autumn Dennis, Sean Picklesimer, and Stephanie Faulkner (Sheldon), 5 great grandchildren and 3 special friends; Adruain Cato, Reggie Trent, and Bob Heidbrink.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 pm and Friday from 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home.
