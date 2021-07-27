Halifax County – Corda Level Nichols of Berlin, MD formally of Halifax County, VA passed away July 23, 2021. She was born in Bowling Green, KY and was 85 years of age. She was the daughter of the late James A. Level and the late Grace Baxter Level. She was married to the late Mack C. Nichols, Jr. She was a member of Winns Creek Baptist Church where she served as church secretary for several years. Corda will be remembered as a sweet soul, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Corda L. Nichols is survived by: Her Children Cleda Nichols Liewald and her husband Wayne of Berlin, MD Cindy Nichols Nelson and husband Danny of Danville, VA Four Grandchildren Michael Liewald, Christa Andrews, Caryn Liewald and Brandon Lanouette Seven Great Grandchildren Preceded in death by Her Daughter Carla Nichols Kaufman A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Winns Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Kopco officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening at Powell Funeral Home from 7:00 until 8:30 P.m. For memorials, please consider https://www.apdaparkinson.org/ Online condolences may be directed to www. powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.