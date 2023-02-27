Cordelia Ann Yeager Huffman, 88, widow of the John B. Huffman, died Wednesday. Born July 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Margie Griffey Yeager. She was retired from Corning Glass Works and was an active member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.
Survivors include: Children: Michael Huffman (Denise) of Bowling Green, KY, Susan McIntosh (Lee), Robert B. Huffman (Cathy) of Bowling Green, KY, Sandy Winburn (Joey Webb); brother, Cletis Yeager of Decatur, IL; seven grandchildren, two step-grandsons, nine great-Grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral 11 AM, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, by Dr. Robert Defoor. Visitation 5-8 PM, Monday, Ransdells. www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
