Russellville – Coren Henry Estes age 88 of Auburn, KY passed away December 22, 2022 at his residence.
Coren was born August 20, 1934 in Logan County, KY to the late Joseph Henry Estes and late Eunice Euline Robinson Estes. Coren worked as a Farmer, ER Carpenter, Kroger and Big Lots. He has been a member of Chandlers Chapel Church since he was 13 years old and a member of the Logan Telephone Board for over 43 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Sue Estes, Sister: Cola Nash and Great Grandson Colton Scruggs.
Survived By:Sons: Richard Estes of Auburn, KY, Ron Estes and wife Lisa of Greenbrier, TN Daughter: Sheila Scruggs and husband Jimbo of Auburn, KY Five Grandchildren: Adam Scruggs and wife Kayla, Tyler Scruggs and wife Paxton, Evan Estes and wife Sierra, Claire Estes and Eli Estes and wife Katie. Two Great Grandchildren: Abby Scruggs and Easton Scruggs.
Funeral Services for Coren Henry Estes will be conducted 2 PM Thursday December 8, 2022 in the Chandlers Chapel Church with Bro. Mark Rogers, Bro. Wayne Thomas and Bro. Darrin Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Chandlers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday December 7, 2022 from 4-8 PM in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Thursday from 11 AM until the Funeral hour at the church at 2 PM. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the Chandlers Chapel Cemetery Fund in memory of Coren Estes. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
