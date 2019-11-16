Bowling Green - Corinne Jackson Meeks, 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky surrounded by her family. Corinne was born in Bowling Green on August 17, 1927 to the late Maxie Hampton and Ruby Hale Jackson. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Hale Jackson. She attended 11th Street Elementary School, was a 1945 graduate of Bowling Green High School and remained a PROUD PURPLE her entire life. Corinne also graduated from Western Kentucky State Teachers College in 1949 with a B.A. degree, and received her Master of Arts degree from WKU in 1973. Corinne taught English at Alvaton High School and substituted at Warren Central High School for over 30 years.
She was a lifelong member of her beloved church, State Street United Methodist, where she was a member of the Pathfinders Sunday School Class and United Methodist Women. Corinne served as Jaycette President, a member of P.E.O - Chapter O, Chautauqua Literary Club, and was active in her BGHS Class of 1945 reunion events. Corinne treasured her childhood friends and those she made later in life. She loved to travel the world, and was beloved for her annual Christmas Eve Open House.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 68 years, Charles E. Meeks. They met as students at Bowling Green High and dated for 7 years before marrying on December 22, 1950. Also, her daughter Cathy Meeks Bishop (Mike), son Cliff Meeks (Janet), all of Bowling Green, three grandchildren, Andrea Meeks Meredith (Pete), Hampton Keith Bishop, Susan Beth Albrecht (Travis), and her first great-granddaughter Charlie Finn Albrecht. Her grandchildren were her world. Visitation will be held 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunday at J. C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel and 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Monday at the State Street United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM Monday November 18, 2019 at the State Street United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or State Street United Methodist Church Stained Glass Window Fund.