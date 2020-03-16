The Warren County Coroner's Office is seeking help and information on John R. King, 39, of Bowling Green, who died March 15.
King's birthday is April 13, 1980.
Anyone who has information on King's family is asked to call 270-843-3111.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced Monday it is discontinuing utility disconnections for non-payment until April 1.Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the utility also announced it is closing its lobby at its downtown headquarters."As we navigate these uncertain times, we want to assure …
Facing down Kentucky’s coronavirus outbreak, which has closed schools across the state, local school systems said they are committed to continuing meal services even as their students continue learning at home.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday morning Kentucky's first death connected to the coronavirus, a 66-year-old Bourbon County man.
Tourism in Bowling Green is taking a hit as events continue to be canceled or postponed, but it’s still too early to predict the full economic impact.
Entertainment and recreation are the latest local activities to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
