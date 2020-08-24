The Warren County Coroner's Office seeks any information on Jerry C. Miller, 68, of Bowling Green, who died at his home on Aug. 17, 2020.
Miller was born Aug. 5, 1952.
Anyone with information about Miller's family is asked to call 270-843-3111.
