Bowling Green – Cory Mitchell Scott, age 27, of Bowling Green, went to be with his Lord and savior on Dec. 11th, 2021. The world was blessed with Cory’s birth on Aug. 2nd, 1994, in Bowling Green. He is proceeded in death by his Uncle, Lyndell Sydboten. Cory was a member of Crossland Community Church, where he began his walk with Jesus. He was a contractor for Bluegrass Craftsman. He attended Rockfield Elementary, Moss Middle School, Warren Central high school, and graduated from South Warren High School in 2013. He attended Western Kentucky University and studied finance and economics for 3 years. He enjoyed playing basketball, shooting guns, souping up trucks, and listening to loud music. Cory and his dad had a shared passion for woodworking and craftsmanship and renovated his home together. Cory was a wonderful family person. He was the life of the party and loved getting his friends together more than anything. A friend to Cory was family, and there was no such thing as a stranger to him. He was proud of his brothers and was always a guiding light for them. He was humble and down to earth. He always looked forward to vacations at the beach with the Glasscock family, who took him in as their “third child”. When Cory described his mom, he called her his hero. They share a bond that connects the Heavens to the Earth. His little brother, his soulmate, Cole, was attached to his hip. Cory is survived by his mother, Julia Scott; his father, Joseph Scott; his maternal grandparents, Edward and Glenda Sydboten; his brother, Cole Scott (Kinsey Nelson); his big brother, Joshua Scott; his little brother, Aaron Scott; his forever best friend, Seth Glasscock; his girlfriend and love of his life, Nicole Norrod; his nephews Noah, Jax, and Nash; his niece, Bella Mae; his aunts and uncles; and his fur baby, Luna. The first visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14th. The second visitation will be held at Crossland Community Church at 10 a.m., and his celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15th at the church. Burial will take place after the service at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crossland Community Church to be distributed to the Bowling Green community in order to help with disaster relief efforts. Our hearts go out to the all of the families that have been impacted by the disaster.
