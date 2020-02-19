Scottsville - Cory Reed Cooper, 28, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Louisville. The Scottsville, KY native was a former teacher and football coach for Allen County Scottsville High, an employee of Kentucky Bourbon Barrel and member of White Plains Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother: Johnna Hobdy and husband, Tim, Scottsville, KY; His father: Chad Cooper and wife, Vicki, Scottsville, KY; Maternal grandparents: John and Beverly Adams, Scottsville, KY; 2 brothers: Garrett Cooper, Scottsville, KY and Matt Hobdy, Glasgow, KY; 1 sister: Abigail Cooper, Scottsville, KY. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Rogers and Jolene Cooper.
Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Patrick officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and after 7:00 a.m. Friday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Healing Place. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.
