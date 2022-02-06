Morgantown – Court Young White Jr., age 94 of Morgantown, KY passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Hospice of Southern KY, Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. Court was born on Saturday, June 25, 1927 in Jefferson County, KY to the late Court Young Sr. and Ruby Bradshaw White and husband of the late Laura Turner White. He was a World War II Navy Veteran serving from 1941 – 1945 and a University of Louisville graduate. Other than his parents and wife he is preceded in death by one sister Alene Gilmore.
Court Young White Jr. is survived by one daughter Lee Ann White of Morgantown, KY; one son Corky White wife Libby of Columbia, TN and one grandson Matthew White wife Stephanie of Louisville.
Graveside services will be held at Hill Haven Memory Garden Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 3:30pm with Speaker Matthew Embry officiating. Burial will be held in the Hill Haven Memory Garden where military services will be observed by the Leitchfield American Legion Post 81. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Court at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Court White Jr.
