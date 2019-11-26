Bowling Green - Courtney Alison Miller, 39 of Bowling Green passed away on Friday November 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Courtney was born in Baltimore, MD and was the youngest daughter of Richard C. and Doris J Miller. She is survived by her parents, sister Carin (Miller) Clingan, brother-in-law Scott Clingan both of Reisterstown, MD. Also surviving are an aunt, uncle, several nieces, nephew and cousins. Courtney was an enthusiastic participant in Special Olympics swimming and bowling and was loved and cherished by all who knew her. She had a warm smile, loving personality and always referred to her friends as "sweetie pie." The Lord's calling of Courtney will certainly enhance the Kingdom of Heaven. Visitation will be held Thursday December 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 12:00 PM at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service and interment will take place in Baltimore. MD. Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky, 552 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101
