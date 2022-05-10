Bowling Green - Mrs. Covella Houchens Biggers 100 years young passed away peacefully at her home May 9, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She has been a long-time civic leader in Southern Kentucky. She has dedicated much of her life toward enhancing Southern Kentucky's quality of life by supporting higher education, the arts and programs for the region's young people. The daughter of Ervin G. and Eloise Bradshaw Houchens, Mrs. Biggers is a graduate of the Glasgow High School and attended Sullins College. She was married to Dr. Gilbert M. Biggers. The couple had two children, Lynne Biggers Martin (Cecil) and the late Gilbert Ervin Biggers (Erin). Also survived by three grandchildren, Tara Biggers Parker (Jason), Gil Biggers, Katy Biggers Henon (Colby), eight great grandchildren, Dylan, Abby and Ava Parker, Olivia and Emery Biggers, Audrey, Rosie Covella and Charlotte Henon, nephew, Follis Crow (Jean), niece Beverly Crow Mattingly (Kenny) & longtime friend and personal assistant Lou Beckner and loving caregivers, Lisa Martin, Sheria Hawkins, Kim Yates, Orena Cook, Mona & Ervin Staten.
Mrs. Biggers has also been dedicated to helping the young people of Southern Kentucky. She helped organize both the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bowling Green; she served as president of the Girls Club of Bowling Green; and she was made an honorary Life Time Member of the Girls Club of Bowling Green in 1993. In recognition for her almost half a century of work with the youth of Bowling Green and Warren County, Mrs. Biggers has received numerous awards from the Girls Club of America, Girls Inc., Bowling Green Boys Club and the Kentucky State Jaycees.
Mrs. Biggers also served as president of the board of trustees of the Ervin G. Houchens Foundation of Bowling Green, Capital Arts Theatre of Bowling Green, Phoenix Theatre of Bowling Green, Bowling Green Chamber Orchestra, Bowling Green Western Symphony, Plaza Theatre of Glasgow and the Scottsdale Center for the Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona. For her more than half of a century of services to higher education, the arts and the region's young people. Mrs. Biggers was honored with a Doctorate of Humane Letters from the Lindsey Wilson College in 2001. Serving as a Trustee and valued adviser to five of the College's eight presidents.
Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until service time at 2:00 PM Friday, May 13, 2022 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a graveside service at 4:00 PM in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, Glasgow KY. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green: 260 Scott Way, Bowling Green, KY 42101