Richardsville - Coy D. Hudson, 78, of Richardsville passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 in Bowling Green. Coy was the son of the late Robert & Eva Hudson. He was born in Richardsville on January 14, 1942.
Coy loved to build and work on things with his hands. He was a construction worker, mechanic and drove a semi-truck. Coy was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, hard worker and provider. He was a huge fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. Coy was a member of the Richardsville Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school.
He is survived by his wife Cecille Hudson, seven children; Coy (Amy) Hudson, Cassandra (John) Manning, Candice Barnes, Amanda (Bruce) Simmons, Randy (Leslie) Hudson, Sammy Hudson and Colette (Nick) Wheeler, nine grandchildren; Mark, Katie, Kayla, Drew, Cadence, Erika, Harrison, Hattie and Hayden, two great grandchildren; Markus and Maddox.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 19, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Green River Union Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 PM and Monday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM.