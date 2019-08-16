FRANKLIN, KY - Mrs. Cullene Meador, age 83 of Franklin, KY, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 3:42 PM at the Medical Center in Franklin, KY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home where services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Cullene was born June 21, 1936 in Carlisle, KY to the late Cullie Baughn and the late Mary Holloway Baughn. She was the wife of the late Edgar Lee "Dick" Meador.
She is survived by 3 sons Jeffery Meador, Tommy Meador (Anita) and Timmy Meador (Wendy) all of Franklin, KY, grandchildren Matt, Allie, Hannah and Mady Meador and Sabrina Slaughter (Derrick), great granddaughter Leah Slaughter, 2 brothers Sherard Baughn (Linda) and Eddie Baughn (Kathy) both of Franklin, KY
Cullene was a member of the Stevenson United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 and from 6:00 AM until service time Saturday at Gilbert Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lewis Manor Personal Care Home, c/o Christy Link, 2905 Bowling Green Rd. Franklin, KY 42134
