BOWLING GREEN – On May 8, 2023, a kind and gentle man, Curtis Duvall, who loved the Lord, his family and his country, passed away at the age of 83.
He was born in Island, Kentucky, on February 24, 1940, but moved later to Louisville, where he was raised.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otmer Duvall and Beulah Johnson Fisher.
Curtis was a retired insurance agent from Neace Lukens Insurance and a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He and Brenda have been members of Living Hope Baptist Church for many years, where he was one of the original members to be actively involved in Central and South American mission trips. Curtis also loved aviation and being a pilot, until his health prevented him from enjoying being in the air. He was also instrumental in helping start the Civil Air Patrol Squadron in Bowling Green.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Brenda (Duke) Duvall; two sons who made him proud, Jeff Duvall (Debbie) and Jeremy Duvall (Tara); one brother, Donald Duvall (Kjellaug) and five treasured grandchildren, Cooper and Addison Duvall; Danielle Glass (Tyler); Dylan St. Clair and Tayla Browder (Diantez); two precious great-grandchildren, Quinley Browder and Murphy Jane Glass.
The family chose cremation and a family service at the gravesite was held at Bowling Green Gardens on June 16, 2023. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Any expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope House, 112 W. 10th Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101 or the charity of your choosing.
