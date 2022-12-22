Bowling Green – Curtis Alva Logsdon, 93, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern KY, while surrounded by family. The Larue County native was the son of the late Curtis Weaver and Renetta Constance Smith Logsdon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Benjamin, W.T., Ivan, Russell, Hurley and Robert; and a sister, Emma. Mr. Logsdon was a follower of Jesus, having become a Christian while attending Boiling Springs Baptist Church as a teen. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, serving as a deacon and trustee over the years and teaching the Baraca Sunday School class. He was a key member of the building team that rebuilt the facility after the fire that destroyed the church in 1991. Mr. Logsdon graduated from Western Kentucky State College in 1955 with degrees in physics and mathematics. He did his graduate work at the University of Louisville, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. Mr. Logsdon began his career as a physicist at General Electric in Louisville and went on to become a professor of physics and musical acoustics at Western Kentucky University. While at WKU he used his academic background in physics and mathematics to bring computing and informational services to the campus. He was the Director of Institutional Research, leading the computer center until his retirement. Mr. Logsdon was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and was stationed at Elmendorf AFB in Alaska during his years of service Services at this time will be private with burial at Fairview Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Logsdon is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Maxine Watkins Logsdon; two daughters, Angie Ohnmeis (Hank) and Amy Van Meter (Terry Warden); a son, Alan Logsdon; two sisters, Ollie Joyce and Shirley Logsdon; four grandchildren, Jake Ohnmeis (Kari), Luke Ohnmeis, Nick Van Meter and Jackson Van Meter (Jammie Magee); five great-grandchildren, Ceci Snyder, Benjamin Ohnmeis, Anna Ohnmeis, Jacqueline Ohnmeis and Jagger Van Meter; and several nieces and nephews. The family will always remember Curtis as a loving husband, a devoted father and a doting grandfather/great-grandfather. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Haven at Massey Springs for their devotion to the care of Mr. Logsdon over the last few years as well as the staff at Hospice House who cared for him during his transition to heaven.
