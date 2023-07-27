BOWLING GREEN – Cynthia Anne Carter Crowe, 61, of Alvaton, KY, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY, on Monday, July 24th, surrounded by her family. Cynthia was born in Tompkinsville, KY on June 24, 1962, a daughter of the late Judy (Brown) and Dr. James E Carter.
Cynthia is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Chris Crowe, and one son, Taylor Crowe, both of Alvaton, KY; two brothers, James E. Carter Jr., and wife, Leanne of Smyrna, TN; Tom P. Carter, and wife Kim, of Tompkinsville, KY; and one sister, Mary Catherine Carter Maxey, and husband Kelly, of Glasgow, KY; one aunt, Rebecca Nevius of Louisville, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was a 1980 graduate of Tompkinsville High School. She attended Western Kentucky University where she earned her degree in Community Health. Cynthia worked many years in the health care industry. She worked for King Home Health Care for 13 years, and then later at Med Equip of Bowling Green Medical Center for 12 years. She was very dedicated and compassionate about her work in helping patients with their health care needs, and she was adored by them.
She was a member of Rich Pond Baptist Church for 38 years. Cindy was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend to so many. She loved to travel, spend time with family and was an amazing cook. As Cindy fought her diagnosis, she remained patient, positive, and often reminded her Facebook friends that she was a “Tough Old Bird” as she gave her health updates. She touched so many lives with her congenial and engaging personality. She had such a contagious laugh and beautiful smile that no-one will ever forget!
Funeral services will be held at Tompkinsville First Baptist Church, Tompkinsville, KY on Saturday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Evans Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 3:30-8:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby and Son, Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, KY. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cynthia’s memory may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or to Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home. www.yokleytriblefuneralhome.com
