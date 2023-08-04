BOWLING GREEN – Cynthia “Cindy” A. Clark, age 75, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Clark. Cindy was a devout member of Southside Church of Christ and a retired schoolteacher.
She is survived by her daughters Ginger Clark Turner and Kristen Lowe (Jonah), grandchildren Joshua Amador, Colin Lowe, Andrew Amador, Bella Lowe & Liam Lowe, great Grandchildren, Brody Amador & Nate Lowe and Baby Boy due in January and the Clark family also survive.
Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Sunday from 3:00 – 7:00 pm and Monday from 10 am – 12:00 Noon.
