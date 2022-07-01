Bowling Green - Cynthia Dee Hall, 81, of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 1, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. Cindy was a native of Nashville, TN and was born July 30, 1940.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life Jerry David Hall and her parents Geral Dee and Hattie Francis Thornton. Cindy was a homemaker and member of the Church of Christ faith. Former member of Madison Church of Christ, Goodlettsville Church of Christ and Hendersonville Church of Christ. She was born and raised in East Nashville. Cindy was a caring person and would have done anything for anyone and especially her son Jason, and he was her world.
Survivors include her son Jason Hall (Christy), sister Betty Jean Reasnor, brother William Geral "Chuck" Thornton (Patsy). Three grandchildren Elizabeth, Lucas and Nicholas Reed and two great-grandchildren Jonathan and Caiden Reed. Special nieces and nephews Samuel Thornton, Benjamin Thornton, Megan Hibdon, Laurie Johnson, Cindy Lynn Harris and Tony Reasnor. Also several other nieces and nephews also survive.
There will be a memorial service at a later date and Cindy was cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
