Smiths Grove - Cynthia Gay (Crumpton) Stebbins, 54, died October 7, 2021 at the Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Cecil Crumpton and Loretta Littrell Crumpton who survives.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her companion Tom Payne; one son Randy Stebbins (Annie); three daughters: Tiffany Froedge, Natasha Payne, and Natalie Payne all of Smiths Grove; seven grandchildren: one sister, Karen Jo Dickerson of Shepherdsville; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Gary Crumpton and Ronnie Hawks.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation after 2 pm Sunday at the funeral home.