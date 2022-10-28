Portland - Cynthia Westmoreland Johnson, 78, of Portland, TN passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN. She was the daughter of the late Birdie Foster Westmoreland and Richard DeeFarrest Westmoreland, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Ann Henderson.
Cynthia was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and earned her master's degree from Western Kentucky University. She was a college professor of business administration and later retired from Warren County Vocational School. Cynthia was a dedicated teacher who was adored by her students. She was a friend to many and a beloved aunt and great-aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Van Johnson; one brother, Richard DeeFarrest Westmoreland, Jr.; four nieces, Melisa Henderson, Jeannie Henderson, Tracy Hunter, and Noelle Westmoreland White; a nephew, Derek Westmoreland.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
