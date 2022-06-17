Bowling Green - Born September 9, 1932 in Warren County KY and passed away after a short illness at Magnolia Village on June 16, 2022. He was the son of Dudley Cecil & Rose Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Howell) Strain. DC was a Korean War Navy Veteran.
He had his own electrical business in Bowling Green for many years. He wired many buildings in the area and driving in town he would tell which buildings he wired and how many years ago. He continued to farm throughout the years and showed horses when Sharon was young. As a 2nd career DC retired as Maintenance Supervisor from Fruit of the Loom. DC worked on cars, tractors, air conditioners and could build or fix about anything! Also DC was the longest living member of Neel Masonic Lodge #833.
Survivors include his Daughter Sharon Cross and husband Jim of Bowling Green; Grandsons; Scott Cross (Ann); Colton Cross (Katelyn) and 3 great-grandkids Corbin, Aubrey and Camden Cross; also survived by a brother Norman Strain. DC also had many cherished friends, stepchildren, step grandchildren, and step great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Joyce Strain, Martha Welborn Strain and survived by Doris Pruitt Strain.
Funeral service will be Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Plano Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Sunday, June 19 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Neel Masonic Lodge #833.
