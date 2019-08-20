BOWLING GREEN - Daisy Carolyn Waddell, 94, passed away peacefully August 17, 2019 at Colonial Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Carolyn was born and raised in Buckeye, North Dakota and was the daughter of Frederick Raymond White and Mary Eastburn White. She was married to Leigh Peterson Waddell for 54 years. They lived most of their married lives in Hayward, California where Carolyn owned and operated a beauty shop. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Carolyn is survived by her son Greg Waddell (Judy), daughters Janrose Martin and Wendy Pino (George), sister Janrose Jasper, 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; siblings Timothy White, Sharlow Neustel, Eastburn (Buck) White, Joseph White, Martha (Mert) Thorsness, Frederick Raymond White, Jr.; and grandson David Lambert Waddell. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 am at JC Kirby and Son, Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with Bishop Jared Miller officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am - 11:00 am before the funeral service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of Charter Senior Living, Massey Springs Assisted Living and Colonial Center for the kind and considerate care of their mother.