Bowling Green - Dale Clinton Brown, 62, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Signature Healthcare. The Bowling Green native was a son of the late Francis Dale "Skip" Brown and Rosalind Smith Brown, who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Guy and Katherine Smith; his paternal grandparents, Dale and Marie Brown; and his uncle, Guy Donald Smith.
Mr. Brown was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church. He worked as a machinist at Dana Corporation.
Private family services will be held and Mr. Brown will be buried at Chapel Hill Cemetery. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Clint Austin Brown; a sister, Tina Hargett (Ronnie); a brother, Michael Brown (Mindy); an aunt, Emma Smith; a nephew, Curtis Hargett (Paige); a niece, Amanda Lee (Trevor); and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was loved and will be missed by all.