Bowling Green – Dale Goins, 71, passed away the morning of May 2nd 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife & high school sweetheart Debbie & 2 children Brooke & Brandon. Dale was born Nov. 27th 1949 in Carlisle KY to the late James Goins & Maxine McGinley Goins. Dale had a loving soul & compassionate spirit that was not only adored by his family & friends, but a large portion of the Bowling Green community he called home since he was a little boy. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who has not been positively impacted by Dale’s kind heart & generosity in the greater Bowling Green area as he spent his whole life serving & protecting others; first as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War, then later for the Bowling Green Police Dept for over 20yrs as well as the local U.S. Marshall’s office & Warren County Sheriff’s Dept. Aside from his wife & children, Dale is also survived by his twin brother Gayle, sister Darlene Fuqua, daughter-in-law Sonia Blangiardo-Goins, as well as several beloved in-laws, nieces & nephews. A funeral mass will be held 12:00 noon Friday, May 7, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with private entombment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be from 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday and 9:00-11:30 AM Friday.