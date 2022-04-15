Bowling Green - Dale Price Cline, 92, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Christian Health Care at Village Manor. Dale was born July 20, 1929 in Adairville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nellie Price, her husband, Elzie Cline, her son, Grant Cline, and her nine siblings, Myrtle Ferguson, Roland Price, Rebecca Raby, Lillian Spencer, Helen Raby, Russell Price, F.L. Price, Ruth Stanley, and Jean Houchens.
Dale was a retired hairdresser who co-owned the Princess Beauty Shop downtown and the Jen-Dale Salon on 31-W bypass with her sister, Jean Houchens. Dale was a social butterfly, who loved meeting and serving others. Dale was a Christian, a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ. She touched many lives with her generosity and love. She loved her family, living and caring for her mother from age 17 for the rest of her mother's life. She especially loved her grandson, many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was a loyal and kind friend. She leaves a legacy of laughter and feistiness for all who knew her.
Dale is survived by her grandson, Alexander Cline, her daughter-in-law, Windy Cline, 17 nieces and nephews, and over 25 great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many friends, including special friends, Lynda Ragland, Barbara Sprouse, Betty Stahl, Carolyn Webb, and Ron & Carol Wilson.
Visitation will be held at JC Kirby & Sons Lovers Lane Chapel, Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022, from 10:00-12:00 with the celebration of life following at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foundation Christian Academy for the Grant Cline Family Scholarship Fund. Online donations may be made at www.fcafalcons.com, or donations may be mailed to FCA, 2480 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
