Smiths Grove - Dalice Smith, 85 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, November 11 surrounded by family.
The Moss, Tennessee native was a son of the late Illow and Sarah Elizabeth Shaw Smith and husband of the late Glenna Hoffman Smith. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Webster, Uler and Dumas Smith; seven sisters, Delma Spears, Della Denton, Vassie Fleming, Irene Williams, Ilean Cherry, Carmie Ford and Lula Smith. Dalice was a carpenter and owner of Smith Builders and a member of Green Meadows United Baptist Church.
His survivors include his son, Myron Lee Smith (Lisa) and his daughter, Ramona Elaine Hopkins; one grandson, Dusty Lee Smith; three great grandchildren, Jodie Leigh, Laney Lynn and Ryder BentLee; one brother, Preston Smith (Dean).
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Green Meadows United Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.