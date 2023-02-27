Dallas Clay Jones, age 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Bowling Green, KY surrounded by family. The Cleaton, KY native was the son of the late Alex Franklin Jones and Sylvia Lorene McElwain Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by beloved son, Clay Jones. Dallas Clay Jones was born in 1940 in the small farming community of Cleaton, KY. He was the third of nine children and grew up working on the farm. Dallas developed a love for cars early on and bought his first car, a used 1956 Chevrolet, from the money he earned helping other farmers in the neighborhood after finishing his duties at home. Just a year out of high school in 1959, Dallas married his high school sweetheart, Alfreda Cottrell. In September 1960, Dallas and Alfreda had their first child, Charlotte. Dallas took a job with J.Zinsmeister Wholesale Grocery Distributors (later bought out by Wetterau Foods) unloading boxcars and trucks and continued to work there for the next 25 years working his way up to Director of Transportation.
Dallas and Alfreda had another daughter, Dana, in 1963 and a son, Clay, in 1972. The Jones family spent a lot of time at Beech Bend Park during those early years from 1959 to 1970. Dallas was a racer and he raced his 1956 Chevy until he traded for a 1962 Chevy (both of these racecars were also his transportation to work). In 1963
Dallas purchased his first real race car, a 1963 Plymouth. Dallas continued to race for the next several years with various racecars. Dallas raced most Sundays at Beech Bend. After the races, the family would head to the amusement park to play for a little while before making the one hour drive home to Muhlenberg County. Dallas always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He was always doing something on the side to make a few extra dollars. He sold Christmas trees, washed cars for $1 per car, and built car hauler trailers for sale. In 1974, Dallas and Alfreda leased the Hardinsburg, KY dragstrip and ran it for one season while continuing to work their regular jobs. After one season in Hardinsburg, Dallas seized the opportunity to lease the Owensboro, KY dragstrip.
Dallas and Alfreda and their kids worked at Owensboro Raceway Park together and made many improvements over the years. The track grew tremendously under Dallas’ direction. They operated the Owensboro track through the 1987 season. In 1981 Dallas bought 2 tractor-trailers and founded Clay’s Trucking Company. As President of this new company, he hired 2 drivers and did the needed maintenance to the trucks in the evenings. The trucking company began to expand. Alfreda did the office work and Dallas did the maintenance and bid the hauls. Son
Clay and daughter Dana joined the tucking company and expansion continued. Dallas opened DC Transport and DC Trucking and served as President of both until his death. Dana Porter and grandson, Broc Porter continue to run the daily activities of the trucking companies. In 1984, Dallas and Alfreda purchased Beech Bend Raceway and Dallas retired from his job at the wholesale grocery company. They started making improvements at Beech Bend racing on Sundays and continued to run Owensboro Raceway Park on Saturday nights through 1987.
Dallas also purchased and ran Whitesville, KY’s stock car track for one season after purchasing Beech Bend. Beech Bend Raceway under the guidance of Dallas, Alfreda and son, Clay, grew into a nationally renowned racing facility.
The racetrack is host to several national events including the NMRA World Finals, Holley LSFest, NHRA Hot Rod Reunion, Street Outlaws, the Lucas Oil Series, Tri-Five Nationals, Import Alliance, and several diesel, Corvette and Harley events. Beech Bend Raceway has been selected as the NHRA Division 3 “Track of the Year” as well as the NMRA “Track of the Year” several times. Grandson, Broc Porter became general manager of Beech Bend Raceway after the passing of Dallas and Alfreda’s son, Clay in 2014. In 1989, Dallas and Alfreda partnered with daughter Charlotte and her husband, Rick, to purchase Music City Raceway in Goodlettsville, TN.
Under Dallas direction, many improvements were made to that racetrack and they continue to run Music City Raceway today. In 1987, Dallas and Alfreda purchased the remaining property at Beech Bend which included the campground and amusement park land. By this time, the Park was in need of a major overhaul. The Jones family began to rebuild Beech Bend Park. The campground was renovated and Jones began to add a few new rides each year and made many facility improvements. Daughter Charlotte joined the company and improvements have continued under Dallas’ direction. Splash Lagoon Water Park was added in 2004 and expansions were added over the next 12 years including a wave pool, lazy river, water play structures and multiple water slides. The Cyclone Saucer water slide was awarded the Leading Edge Award by the World
Waterpark Association as best new water park innovation in 2016. In 2005, the park added a new coaster---the Wild Mouse Spinning Coaster. Beech Bend was famous for it’s original wooden Wild Mouse coaster in the 1960’s and 1970’s.
Today’s version is made of steel, but features many of the same hairpin turns and tummy tickling drops as the original. The single largest investment ever made to the park came in 2006. A major wooden roller coaster was built and debuted on May 6, 2006. A “Name that Coaster” contest was held and thousands of entries poured in from around the world. The mammoth coaster was named
“Kentucky Rumbler”! The building of the coaster was featured in a Discovery Channel documentary entitled “Building the Biggest”. Dallas served as President of both Beech Bend Raceway and Beech Bend
Park. Dallas also formed Clacey’s Auto and Hardware store and Clacey’s Quick Fuel in 2012 and 2013 with son Clay and daughter Dana and their families. Dallas served as President of both companies. Dallas and Alfreda continued to be actively involved in all businesses incorporated under the Dallas Jones Enterprises umbrella. All of the
Jones children and grandchildren have worked at the park and racetrack over the years. Dallas is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alfreda Cottrell Jones, daughter Charlotte Gonzalez (Rick), daughter Dana Porter
(Jonathan) and daughter-in-law Stephanie Jones. Brothers David Jones, Charlie Jones (Linda) and Mike Jones. Sisters Faye Blair, Hilda Quisenberry (Jim) and Betty Conkright. Grandchildren Broc Porter (Rebecca), Brianne Fortney (Jacob), Reed Gonzalez (Danielle), Rachel Gonzalez, Grant Gonzalez and Clacey Jones. Great grandchildren Raelyn and Adalyn Fortney and Anna Grace and Hayden Porter. Dallas is survived by several nieces and nephews. Dallas was preceded in death by brother Ray Jones (Carol Ann) and sister Gwyneth (Bill) McKinney and sister-in-law Patricia Jones. Dallas’ funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers
Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday evening, February 27 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City Chapel (113 N. 3rd Street, Central City, Kentucky 42330). Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 28 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane
Chapel and resume Wednesday morning prior to the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
