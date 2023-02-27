Dallas Clay Jones, age 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Bowling Green, KY surrounded by family. The Cleaton, KY native was the son of the late Alex Franklin Jones and Sylvia Lorene McElwain Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by beloved son, Clay Jones. Dallas Clay Jones was born in 1940 in the small farming community of Cleaton, KY. He was the third of nine children and grew up working on the farm. Dallas developed a love for cars early on and bought his first car, a used 1956 Chevrolet, from the money he earned helping other farmers in the neighborhood after finishing his duties at home. Just a year out of high school in 1959, Dallas married his high school sweetheart, Alfreda Cottrell. In September 1960, Dallas and Alfreda had their first child, Charlotte. Dallas took a job with J.Zinsmeister Wholesale Grocery Distributors (later bought out by Wetterau Foods) unloading boxcars and trucks and continued to work there for the next 25 years working his way up to Director of Transportation.