Bowling Green - Dallas Hayes of Bowling Green passed away on August 24, 2021 at Magnolia Village Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was 84 years old. Preceded in death by his brother Donald Hayes and his parents Lillian and Dewey Hayes, Dallas is survived by his wife of 65 years, Deanna; sons Mike (Shelia), Pat (Jerri Lynne) and Todd (Sonya); grandchildren Travis (Mindy), Eric (Toni), Cody (April), Seth (Kellie), Josh (Samantha), Lauren (Sjon Paul), Kristen (Ashwin) and 7 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to all the staff at Magnolia Village for their kindness and devoted attention.
Visitation and a Graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, Roundhill, KY on Saturday Aug. 28 from 9am - 11am.