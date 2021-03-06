Bowling Green - Dallas Lowell Wheat, age 81, died March 4, 2021 at his home. His devotion to his family was evidenced by his support and interest in each of their endeavors.
Dallas was a 1957 graduate of Brownsville High School. He earned a Bachelor's of Arts Degree from Western Kentucky University, a Master's of Arts Degree from Western Kentucky University and a Master's Degree in Mathematics from Utah State University. He was a mathematics professor at Western Kentucky University for more than 30 years before his retirement.
Dallas loved the Lord and was saved at the age of 12 years old. He was a faithful member and deacon at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, serving many years as church clerk and adult Sunday School teacher.
He is survived by his mother, Lillie Wheat, his wife of 60 years, Nelda Wheat, their son, Mike Wheat (Kathy) and their daughter, Dallisa Haas (Ryan). Also surviving him are one sister, Lavon Lindsey (Clinton), nine grandchildren: Madeline Haas, Caroline Haas, Noah Haas, Kay Hardin (J.T.), Ashley Talbott (Philip), Matthew Guess (Tina), Shelby Wheat, Jeffrey Dallas Wheat, and Shannon Webb and seven great-grandchildren: Cody Hardin, Dawson Hardin, Alivia Talbott, Adalyn Talbott, Cheyenne Webb, Jalynn Webb, and Aubrey Webb-Davis.
He was preceded in death by his father, Georgie Wheat and two sons, Jeff Wheat (Cheryle) and Greg Wheat (Theresa).
Mr. Wheat's funeral service will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, March 7, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visitation at the church will begin Monday, March 8, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow the service in Fairview Cemetery.
J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel has been entrusted with all arrangements.