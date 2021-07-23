Bowling Green - Dalton B. White, age 87, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence. The Bowling Green native was born January 1, 1934 to the late Latna B. White and Anna Ruth (Eadens) White. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Cartis White and Charles White. His survivors include his wife, Betty (Massey) White; sons, Buddy White (Rhonda), Dusty White (Jessica); daughter, Bambi Basham (Bruce); grandchildren, Janie Basham, Ryne White, Katelyn White, Macy White and Shelby White; great-grandchildren, Juleyanna Huckelby, Allie Basham, Macon White, and Morgan White; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 25 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The funeral service will be held Monday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Riverside Christian Church Cemetery.